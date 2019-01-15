Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 16. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Bank of America reporting earnings of 63 cents per share on revenue of $22.45 billion.

Bank of America earnings in the same period a year ago was 47 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $20.69 billion. Sales would be have grown 8.52 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.57 0.59 0.47 EPS Actual 0.66 0.63 0.62 0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Bank of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Bank of America's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ygz936jp