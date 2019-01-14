UnitedHealth Q4 Earnings Preview
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday, Jan. 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
UnitedHealth Group EPS will likely be near $3.21 while revenue will be around $57.99 billion, according to analysts.
The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.94 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 11.39 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|3.29
|3.03
|2.91
|2.51
|EPS Actual
|3.41
|3.14
|3.04
|2.59
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate UnitedHealth Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. UnitedHealth Group's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.
