CarMax (NYSE: KMX) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Dec. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

CarMax EPS will likely be near $1.02 while revenue will be around $4.39 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, CarMax reported EPS of 81 cents on revenue of $4.11 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25.93 percent. Sales would be up 6.89 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.24 0.87 0.81 EPS Actual 1.24 1.33 0.88 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on CarMax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CarMax's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx