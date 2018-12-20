Market Overview

Nike Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 20, 2018 7:45am   Comments
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Nike (NYSE: NKE) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Dec. 20. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Nike's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Nike modeled for quarterly EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $9.16 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nike reported EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $8.55 billion. Sales would be have grown 7.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.64 0.53 0.4
EPS Actual 0.67 0.69 0.68 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Nike stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nike is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/events-and-presentations/event-details/2018/Q2FY19-Earnings-Release/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

