On Thursday, Dec. 20, CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CalAmp reporting earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue of $96.12 million.

CalAmp earnings in the same period a year ago was 31 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $93.66 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 3.23 percent. Revenue would be have grown 2.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.29 EPS Actual 0.31 0.29 0.3 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on CalAmp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CalAmp is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.calamp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx