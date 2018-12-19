ConAgra Foods Q2 Earnings Outlook
On Thursday, Dec. 20, ConAgra Foods (NYSE: CAG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for ConAgra Foods is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts expect ConAgra Foods earnings of 55 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.43 billion, according to the consensus estimate.
In the same quarter last year, ConAgra Foods reported earnings per share of 55 cents on revenue of $2.17 billion. Revenue would be up 11.83 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.44
|0.55
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.5
|0.61
|0.55
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of ConAgra Foods have declined 24.36 percent. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on ConAgra Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
ConAgra is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cag181220aoVBEH5t.html