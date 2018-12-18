FedEx Q2 Earnings Preview
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of $3.98 and sales around $17.76 billion.
In the same quarter last year, FedEx reported EPS of $3.18 on revenue of $16.31 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 25.16 percent. Sales would be up 8.87 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|3.82
|5.68
|3.12
|2.89
|EPS Actual
|3.46
|5.91
|3.72
|3.18
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of FedEx have declined 23.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on FedEx stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
FedEx's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events/event-details/2018/FedEx-Q2-FY19-Earnings-Call/default.aspx