FedEx Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 18, 2018 7:43am   Comments
FedEx Q2 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $3.98 and sales around $17.76 billion.

In the same quarter last year, FedEx reported EPS of $3.18 on revenue of $16.31 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 25.16 percent. Sales would be up 8.87 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 3.82 5.68 3.12 2.89
EPS Actual 3.46 5.91 3.72 3.18

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of FedEx have declined 23.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on FedEx stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

FedEx's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/upcoming-events/event-details/2018/FedEx-Q2-FY19-Earnings-Call/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

