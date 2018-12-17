Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Navistar earnings will be near $1.71 per share on sales of $3.24 billion, according to analysts.

Navistar reported a per-share profit of $1.36 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.6 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 25.74 percent. Revenue would be up 24.71 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.33 -0.24 0.62 EPS Actual 1.05 0.55 -0.27 1.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Navistar. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Navistar's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ia54iwpq