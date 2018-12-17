On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 90 cents and sales around $1.98 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of 73 cents on revenue of $1.88 billion. Sales would be up 5.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.35 1.63 0.7 EPS Actual 1.34 1.39 1.71 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Darden Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Darden Restaurants' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/28506