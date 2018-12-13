Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Dec. 13. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Adobe's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Adobe Systems Incorporated reporting earnings of $1.88 per share on sales of $2.43 billion.

Adobe reported a profit of $1.26 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.01 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 49.21 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 21.08 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.69 1.54 1.44 1.16 EPS Actual 1.73 1.66 1.55 1.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Adobe Systems Incorporated stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Adobe's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html