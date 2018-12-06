Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Lululemon's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 06, 2018 7:29am   Comments
Share:
Related LULU
10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Dec. 6, lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect lululemon earnings of 70 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $737.45 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Lululemon reported a per-share profit of 56 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $619 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 19.13 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.46 1.27 0.52
EPS Actual 0.71 0.55 1.33 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate lululemon stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lululemon's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.lululemon.com/events-and-presentations?b80c0a11_year%5Bvalue%5D=2018

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (LULU)

10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, FANG Stocks, Tesla, Twitter And More
Lululemon Has Long-Term Potential To 'Nearly Triple Revenue,' Bullish Analyst Says Ahead Of Q3 Print
Howard Lindzon: Nike, Lululemon, Apple Lead In 'Fashology'
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lululemon, Tyson Foods And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

American Outdoor Brands Q2 Earnings Preview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Tumble Over 400 Points