On Thursday, Dec. 6, lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect lululemon earnings of 70 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $737.45 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Lululemon reported a per-share profit of 56 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $619 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 19.13 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.46 1.27 0.52 EPS Actual 0.71 0.55 1.33 0.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate lululemon stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lululemon's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.lululemon.com/events-and-presentations?b80c0a11_year%5Bvalue%5D=2018