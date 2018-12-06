On Thursday, Dec. 6, Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE: COO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cooper Companies will report earnings of $2.96 per share on revenue of $645 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cooper Companies posted EPS of $2.65 on sales of $561.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 11.7 percent. Revenue would be have grown 14.87 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.07 2.84 2.51 2.65 EPS Actual 3 2.86 2.79 2.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Cooper Companies stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cooper Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/m844ytrv