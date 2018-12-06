American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Dec. 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for the Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect American Outdoor Brands' EPS to be near 14 cents on sales of $154.07 million.

In the same quarter last year, American Outdoor Brands reported EPS of 11 cents on revenue of $148.42 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 27.27 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 3.80 percent from the same quarter last year. American Outdoor Brands' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.1 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.21 0.24 0.09 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with American Outdoor Brands. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Outdoor Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a7zwndyo