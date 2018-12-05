On Thursday, Dec. 6, SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for SecureWorks is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting SecureWorks will report a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $130.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, SecureWorks reported a loss per share of 6 cents on sales of $117.68 million. Sales would be up 10.99 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.06 -0.12 -0.06

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 78.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate SecureWorks stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

SecureWorks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.secureworks.com/events/event-details/q3-2019-secureworks-corp-earnings-conference-call