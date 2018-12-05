H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Dec. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting H&R Block's loss per share to be near 93 cents on sales of $139.8 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 30.99 percent. Sales would be down 0.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.77 5.27 -1.29 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.72 5.43 -1.16 -0.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on H&R Block stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.