H&R Block Q2 Earnings Preview
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Dec. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting H&R Block's loss per share to be near 93 cents on sales of $139.8 million.
If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 30.99 percent. Sales would be down 0.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.77
|5.27
|-1.29
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.72
|5.43
|-1.16
|-0.71
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on H&R Block stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.