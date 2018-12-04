Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ollie's Bargain Outlet reporting earnings of 31 cents per share on sales of $278.46 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ollie's Bargain reported earnings per share of 22 cents on sales of $238.11 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 40.91 percent. Revenue would be up 16.94 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.37 0.49 0.21 EPS Actual 0.4 0.41 0.51 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.ollies.us/phoenix.zhtml?c=254045&p=irol-irhome8588365