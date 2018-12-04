MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 4. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MongoDB's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

MongoDB EPS will likely be near a loss of 40 cents while revenue will be around $60.25 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, MongoDB reported a loss per share of 44 cents on sales of $41.48 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.09 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 45.22 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.43 -0.43 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.43 -0.4 -0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 188.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MongoDB stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MongoDB's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/83ynxoex