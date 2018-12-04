Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For MongoDB
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 04, 2018 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Related MDB
Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boston Scientific, MongoDB And More
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 4. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MongoDB's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

MongoDB EPS will likely be near a loss of 40 cents while revenue will be around $60.25 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, MongoDB reported a loss per share of 44 cents on sales of $41.48 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.09 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 45.22 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.43 -0.43 -0.48
EPS Actual -0.41 -0.43 -0.4 -0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 188.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MongoDB stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MongoDB's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/83ynxoex

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MDB)

Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boston Scientific, MongoDB And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2018
MongoDB Acquires mLab, Expands Global Cloud Database
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Preview For Ollie's Bargain Outlet