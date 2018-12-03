Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dollar General reporting earnings of $1.26 per share on sales of $6.38 billion.

Dollar General EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 98 cents. Sales were $5.9 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 28.57 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 8.06 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.4 1.48 0.94 EPS Actual 1.52 1.36 1.48 0.98

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 25.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar General stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dollar General's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tdtdgn2n