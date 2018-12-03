Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Common Stock (NYSE: BNED) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 4. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Barnes & Noble Education's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Barnes & Noble Education management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $842.45 million.

In the same quarter last year, Barnes & Noble Education reported EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $886.86 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 17.48 percent. Sales would be down 5.01 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.66 0.11 0.91 EPS Actual -0.82 0.36 0.42 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Barnes & Noble Education. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Barnes & Noble Education's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1881540/B0873736A59D26C797B9760E02B2031B