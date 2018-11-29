Workday (NYSE: WDAY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Workday EPS will likely be near 14 cents while revenue will be around $723 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Workday reported EPS of 24 cents on revenue of $555.38 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 41.67 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 30.18 percent from the year-ago period. Workday's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.26 0.2 0.15 EPS Actual 0.31 0.33 0.28 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Workday stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Workday's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6ggv2jxh