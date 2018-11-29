Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For VMware
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 29, 2018 7:41am   Comments
On Thursday, Nov. 29, Vmware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Vmware is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Vmware EPS will likely be near $1.52 while revenue will be around $2.17 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Vmware reported earnings per share of $1.34 on sales of $1.98 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.43 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.82 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.49 1.15 1.62 1.27
EPS Actual 1.54 1.26 1.68 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Vmware stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Vmware's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.vmware.com/company/events.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

