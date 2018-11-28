On Thursday, Nov. 29, Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Express EPS will likely be near 11 cents while revenue will be around $508.64 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Express reported earnings per share of 8 cents on revenue of $498.65 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 37.50 percent. Revenue would be up 2 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0 -0.02 0.32 0.08 EPS Actual 0.03 0.01 0.34 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Express stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Express is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.