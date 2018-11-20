Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Deere & Company modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $8.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Deere & Company announced EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $7.09 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 56.05 percent. Sales would be up 20.95 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Deere & Company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.75 3.29 1.19 1.45 EPS Actual 2.59 3.14 1.31 1.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Deere & Company stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Deere & Company's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1874094-1/C645880DFFE50DE99CB5E62F10B25C56