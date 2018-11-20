Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deere & Company Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 20, 2018 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Related DE
First Session After Rate Hike Seems To Have Investors Mulling Fed Comments
Solid Employment Report, But Tech Selloff Enters Fourth Day
ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Deere & Company modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $8.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Deere & Company announced EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $7.09 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 56.05 percent. Sales would be up 20.95 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Deere & Company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.75 3.29 1.19 1.45
EPS Actual 2.59 3.14 1.31 1.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Deere & Company stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Deere & Company's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1874094-1/C645880DFFE50DE99CB5E62F10B25C56

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DE)

First Session After Rate Hike Seems To Have Investors Mulling Fed Comments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

As Card Issuers Tighten Credit, Take These Steps To Avoid Being Hit