Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Autodesk will report earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $640.79 million.

Autodesk reported a loss of 12 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $515.3 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 325 percent. Revenue would be have grown 24.35 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.03 -0.11 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.19 0.06 -0.09 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.08 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Autodesk stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Autodesk's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.autodesk.com/events-and-presentations/presentations