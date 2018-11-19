On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Lowe's is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Lowe's EPS to be near 98 cents on sales of $17.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lowe's reported EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $16.77 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 6.67 percent. Revenue would be up 3.40 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.25 0.32 1.02 EPS Actual 2.07 1.19 0.74 1.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Lowe's Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lowe's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/x6q2ooo2