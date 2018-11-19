Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 19. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Urban Outfitters analysts model for earnings of 63 cents per share on sales of $969.05 million.

In the same quarter last year, Urban Outfitters posted EPS of 41 cents on sales of $892.77 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 53.66 percent. Sales would be up 8.54 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.3 0.63 0.33 EPS Actual 0.84 0.38 0.69 0.41

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 44.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Urban Outfitters stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Urban Outfitters' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kefhn89b