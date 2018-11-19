Don't be caught off-guard: Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 19.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Jack In The Box will report earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $176 million.

Jack In The Box EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 73 cents. Sales were $338.74 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 16.44 percent. Revenue would be down 48.04 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.85 1.06 0.9 EPS Actual 1 0.8 1.23 0.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Jack In The Box. have declined 22.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Jack In The Box stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.