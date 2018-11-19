Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 19. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Beacon Roofing Supply's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply earnings of $1.36 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.01 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Beacon Roofing Supply reported EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $1.29 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 46.24 percent. Revenue would be up 55.81 percent from the year-ago period. Beacon Roofing Supply's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.31 -0.09 0.53 0.94 EPS Actual 1.18 -0.35 0.68 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Beacon Roofing Supply stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Beacon Roofing Supply's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bs29dckv