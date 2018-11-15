Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Shoe Carnival modeled for quarterly EPS of 58 cents on revenue of $265.78 million.

In the same quarter last year, Shoe Carnival posted a profit of 66 cents on sales of $287.46 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.12 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 7.54 percent from the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.71 0.09 0.63 EPS Actual 0.76 0.83 0.11 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Shoe Carnival stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Shoe Carnival's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qgezc7tn