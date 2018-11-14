On Thursday, Nov. 15, Luxoft Holding (NYSE: LXFT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Luxoft Holding reporting earnings of 63 cents per share on sales of $228 million.

In the same quarter last year, Luxoft Holding reported earnings per share of 82 cents on revenue of $228 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 23.17 percent. Revenue would be down 0.01 percent from the year-ago period. Luxoft Holding's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.59 0.84 0.77 EPS Actual 0.43 0.59 0.89 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Luxoft Holding have declined 15.95 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Luxoft Holding stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months. Most Common Rating: Sell

Conference Call

Luxoft Holding's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/luxoft20181115