Vipshop Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 14, 2018 7:59am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2018
Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 14. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Vipshop's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Vipshop reporting earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Vipshop announced EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $2.3 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35.71 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 10.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.18 0.2 0.14
EPS Actual 0.13 0.17 0.22 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Vipshop have declined 38.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Vipshop stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

