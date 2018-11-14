Neovasc Inc. - Common Shares (NASDAQ: NVCN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Neovasc EPS is expected to be around a loss of 5 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Neovasc reported an EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $1.37 million. Revenue would be down 15.64 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Neovasc's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.38 -0.05 -0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Neovasc stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Neovasc's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=131832