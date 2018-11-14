NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 14. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict NetEase will report earnings of $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

In the same quarter last year, NetEase reported earnings per share of $3.43 on revenue of $1.88 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 41.98 percent. Sales would be have grown 30.13 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.3 2.19 2.35 2.94 EPS Actual 3.15 1.61 2.18 3.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on NetEase stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NetEase's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/c4vv3rs2