Enservco (NYSE: ENSV) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Enservco have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $5.66 million.

In the same quarter last year, Enservco reported a loss per share of 5 cents on revenue of $5.7 million. Sales would have fallen 1.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Enservco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.06 0.04 -0.04 -0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Enservco are up 9.03 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Enservco stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Enservco's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/40333