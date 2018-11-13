Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For Famous Dave's Of America
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 13, 2018 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Related DAVE
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Famous Dave's of America  reporting earnings of 8 cents per share on sales of $14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Famous Dave's of America reported a loss per share of 1 cent on sales of $21.8 million. Revenue would be down 35.74 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.07 -0.03 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.19 0.13 -0.01 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Famous Dave's of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Famous Dave's of America's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.famousdaves.com/investor-overview?c=92947&p=irol-irhome

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DAVE)

Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session