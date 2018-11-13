Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Famous Dave's of America reporting earnings of 8 cents per share on sales of $14 million.

In the same quarter last year, Famous Dave's of America reported a loss per share of 1 cent on sales of $21.8 million. Revenue would be down 35.74 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.07 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.19 0.13 -0.01 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Famous Dave's of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Famous Dave's of America's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.famousdaves.com/investor-overview?c=92947&p=irol-irhome