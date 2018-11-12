Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Home Depot
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 12, 2018 1:52pm   Comments
Upcoming Earnings: Home Depot Takes The Stage As Housing Data Looks Mixed
Cold Start: Worries About Hawkish Fed, Rising Prices Seem To Weigh On Sentiment
Marijuana Stocks, Home Depot To Report Earnings: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE: HD) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Home Depot analysts model for earnings of $2.27 per share on sales of $26.25 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Home Depot posted EPS of $1.84 on sales of $25.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 23.37 percent. Sales would be up 4.89 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 2.84 2.06 1.61 1.81
EPS Actual 3.05 2.08 1.69 1.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Home Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Home Depot's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/hd181113GOoF3DrT.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

