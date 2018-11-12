Q3 Earnings Preview For Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Advance Auto Parts' Q3 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Advance Auto Parts management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.75 on revenue of $2.23 billion.
Advance Auto Parts EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.43. Sales were $2.18 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 22.38 percent. Sales would be up 2.2 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.85
|1.97
|0.64
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|2.1
|0.77
|1.43
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 115.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Advance Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Advance Auto Parts' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/iuwqit7n