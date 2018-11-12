Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 13. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Advance Auto Parts' Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Advance Auto Parts management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.75 on revenue of $2.23 billion.

Advance Auto Parts EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.43. Sales were $2.18 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 22.38 percent. Sales would be up 2.2 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.97 0.64 1.24 EPS Actual 1.97 2.1 0.77 1.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 115.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Advance Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Advance Auto Parts' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/iuwqit7n