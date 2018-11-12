YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, Nov. 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict YY will report earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $576.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, YY reported earnings per share of $1.59 on revenue of $464.77 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.03 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 24.12 percent from the year-ago period. YY's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.57 1.84 1.45 EPS Actual 2.03 1.72 2.27 1.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on YY stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

YY's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wm35racq