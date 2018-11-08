On Friday, Nov. 9, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Iconix Brand reporting earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $47.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, Iconix Brand reported EPS of 24 cents on revenue of $53.16 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be down 62.5 percent. Sales would be down 10.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.12 0.12 EPS Actual 0.12 0.1 0.36 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Iconix Brand stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Iconix Brand's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://newsdesk.benzinga.com/calendar#conference