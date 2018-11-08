Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Nov. 9. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Asure Software EPS will likely be near 16 cents while revenue will be around $24.84 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Asure Software reported a loss per share of 15 cents on sales of $15.5 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 6.67 percent. Sales would be up 59.98 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.07 0.2 0.15 EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0.17 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Asure Software stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Asure Software is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ohsyg6zk