A Preview Of Intrexon's Q3 Earnings
On Thursday, Nov. 8, Intrexon (NYSE: XON) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are predicting Intrexon will report a loss of 27 cents per share on revenue of $42.44 million.
Intrexon EPS loss in the same period a year ago was 33 cents. Sales were $46 million. Sales would be down 7.77 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|-0.25
|-0.19
|-0.32
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.51
|-0.33
|-0.09
|-0.33
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Intrexon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Intrexon's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.dna.com/