On Thursday, Nov. 8, Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.72 and sales around $2.68 billion.

Hertz Global reported a loss of $1.42 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.57 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.13 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.2 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.25 -1.31 -0.62 1.37 EPS Actual -0.19 -1.58 -0.77 1.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hertz Global stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.