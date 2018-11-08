Don't be caught off-guard: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: COLL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Collegium to report a loss of 34 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $74.79 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Collegium reported a per-share loss of 45 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $11.95 million. Sales would be up 525.86 percent on a year-over-year basis. Collegium's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.56 -0.57 -0.74 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.57 -0.48 -0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Collegium stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Collegium's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/iu8c9ury