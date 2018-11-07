Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Party City
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2018 1:36pm   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2018

Party City Holdco Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: PRTY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Party City's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Party City reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $595.62 million.

In the same quarter last year, Party City reported EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $560.1 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 38.46 percent. Sales would be up 6.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Party City's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.05 0.8 0.13
EPS Actual 0.4 0.07 0.81 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Party City stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Party City's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1823668/C15DE19DF959C0541418C3D297CB68A5

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

