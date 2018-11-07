Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Perrigo's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Perrigo reporting earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Perrigo reported EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $1.23 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 27.34 percent. Revenue would be down 5.77 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.14 1.24 1.11 EPS Actual 1.22 1.26 1.28 1.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Perrigo have declined 10.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Perrigo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Perrigo's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts