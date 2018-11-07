Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ: NCLH) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 8. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Norwegian Cruise Line's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Norwegian Cruise Line EPS will likely be near $2.21 while revenue will be around $1.84 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of $1.86 on revenue of $1.65 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 18.82 percent. Sales would be have grown 11.38 percent from the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.54 0.63 1.83 EPS Actual 1.21 0.6 0.68 1.86

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have declined 15.37 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Norwegian Cruise Line stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months